9 lamps to brighten up your living room

As winter approaches, we’ll be relying more and more on our light sources to keep the dark at bay. Cosy on up with these nine lamps that will cast a perfect glow.

Left to right: Matthew Williamson straight empire shade in blue paisley, £82, Pooky; Antique silk shade, from £64, Chloe Jonason Interiors
Left to right: Gaby floor lamp, £89, Made.com; Astoria wall lamp £255, Imperial Bathrooms; Empire box pleat silk shade in charcoal grey, £266, Besselink & Jones

 

1. Handpainted pink and green landscape shade, £225, Atelier Elizabeth Rose 2. Cyclamen Coolie lampshade, from £68, Bloomsbury Revisited 3. Montjoi cotton lampshade in Persian red, £95, OKA 4. Limited edition Michael O’Hare porcelain light, £324.99, Dowsing & Reynolds
