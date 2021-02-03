8 on-trend art prints

Needing some gallery wall inspiration? Check out these colourful picks for your home.

Go Geo

A great way to begin is by picking out shapes which compliment each other. Try to mix in angular options as well as rounded patterns like this repeated face print by Robin Ahlgren. For a curated, cohesive look pick one hero colour to tie across all your pieces. Or, embrace the eclectic freedom of a gallery wall and go wild with colours. Keeping the shapes similar will stop a wide variety of colours from feeling overwhelming.

Abstract Thinking

With a neutral backdrop, abstract art is really allowed to sing. Consider picking one large piece for centre-stage and then building the collection up from there. If you already have a selection of frames you want to display, lay all your frames out on the floor or on a large table as you would want them spaced on the wall. Next, trace around each frame on some scrap paper, noting on the paper which artwork it references. Once you’re happy with the layout, mark on each piece of paper how far down the nail or hook will be on the back of the frame. Use the paper versions to line up and easily install your wall hooks, the paper shapes should be attached to the wall where their counterparts will be. Finally, simply pull the paper stand-ins away from the wall and replace each one with the corresponding frame. You should be left with a neat, well spaced gallery wall.

- Advertisement -

Personalised Perfection

Don’t forget that this is your home, so make sure to pick out artwork that represents you and the things you love. If you’re mad about horses, for example, check out some of Guy Allen’s work (above). You can always mix in personal photographs, frame some important memories (like ticket stubs, or certificates of achievement) or create your own additions. Your displayed art should speak to who you are, and bring you a little fizz of joy every time you look at it.

For more gallery wall inspiration check out this colourful home by Abi Crowther of Chelsea McLaine.