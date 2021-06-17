10 colourful bathroom ideas

Give your walls and floors attention – wild prints and a mix of colour are the order of the day

Block colours feel contemporary, especially when you’re brave with the hue. Tile Mountain shows how to excel with this bright blue backdrop to brass fittings. Don’t forget to play with your textures: here a glossy tile is made even more dynamic when placed in contrast with matt hardware.

Panelling is also a great option for the bathroom, as this space from Paint and Paper Library proves. A combination of traditional elements (the freestanding tub and panelled wall) with some contemporary flair (zesty lime green and dusky pink accessories) really pulls this room together. For a more coastal feel, install your panelling horizontally and finish in a soft blue or seafoam green to invoke beachside vibes.

Blue and green are a perfect partnership in this space from CTD Tiles. When colour blocking, sticking to solid colours is a modern approach. Bringing patterned tiles into the mix might overwhelm and be a short-lived option. Dig out a good old-fashioned colourwheel and play about with colours that sit close to each other; for example: yellow and purple might look garish, whereas green, teal, and blue (close on the wheel) will look curated.

Monochromatic tiles create a cohesive and confident look. Give a nod to the 1960s with an ode to pink. Bert & May fully commit to the hue with attention to detail extending to pink soap. White grout, starbursts in the Luna Rose tiles, and rose gold hardware break it up beautifully. Blush marble from Mandarin Stone ties in with the pink basin, and bold orange walls finish off this sunset.

