WIN a stunning suspended fire from Moleta Munro worth £1,970

Cocoon Fires produce beautiful and functional bio-ethanol fireplaces with no smoke, eliminating the need for a flue. The versatile collection of contemporary fireplaces includes suspended, wall mounted or free-standing options offering a wide range of possibilities in the modern living space. All the fires are easy to transport and to install, as well as to maintain. Incorporating a quality marine grade finish, they can be used indoors and outdoors. Most importantly, they boast strong environmental credentials using a renewable fuel source that produces as little CO2 as a candle.

Edinburgh-based furniture and lighting specialist Moleta Munro has teamed up with Homes & Interiors Scotland to offer one lucky reader the chance to win an Aeris suspended fire (pictured) worth £1,970.

