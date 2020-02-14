The Scone Palace Antiques & Fine Art Fair is back this March

The renowned Galloway Antiques Fair at Scone Palace is set to return from 13th to 15th March. Enjoy the picturesque setting of the staterooms at the palace as you browse a diverse collection of dealers with plenty to tempt, including furniture, silver, jewellery, sculpture, glass, antiquarian books and prints, and paintings.

You can rest assured all purchases are the real deal, as each item is vetted for quality and reproductions are forbidden. The palace also houses a renowned collection of French furniture, clocks, 16th-century needlework, ivories and one of the finest collections of porcelain in the country.

Tickets cost £6, but Homes & Interiors Scotland readers can claim their two for one coupon here.

The Scone Palace Antiques & Fine Art Fair is open on Friday 13th March to Sunday 15th March from 10.30am to 5pm (4.30pm on Sunday).