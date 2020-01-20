Swipe to see 10 amazing timber window and door transformations by Ventrolla

These before and after pictures prove that nothing is a lost cause when it comes to timber window and door renovation

This article contains paid-for content created in collaboration with Ventrolla

The sash window specialists at Ventrolla, have over 35 years’ experience saving wooden windows that often look beyond repair.

By removing or replacing rotten timbers, installing modern performance improvements (like the Ventrolla draught-proofing system), or further improving a window’s energy performance with slim double glazing, Ventrolla can breathe new life into old windows, adding value and curb appeal to your period home.

Swipe to see Ventrolla’s window and door transformations below

1. These sash windows were renovated with a pop of colour

2. An extensive sill, window board and corbel transformation

3. Coloured glass gave this project an unusual talking point

4. You’d never be able to tell this timber door once had a cat flap

5. Sliding glass doors were removed in favour of reinstating timber French doors

6. This casement window now has the perfect gold finishing touches

7. Installing a new window built to last was a key chapter in this kitchen renovation

8. Rotten sills needn’t put you off buying an older property

9. This impressive sash and case window has been sensitively modernised with new like-for-like hand crafted sashes

10. The sleek lines of this rotten sill were preserved during the revamp