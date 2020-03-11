Laings named UK’s Bathroom Retailer and Showroom of the Year

Inverurie-based, luxury kitchen, bathroom and bedroom specialist Laings was named UK’s Bathroom Retailer and Showroom of the Year at the national kbbreview Retail & Design Awards 2020. The family business, based in the North East since 1862, is the third company in the awards 26-year history to win both categories in the same year.

The awards, celebrating the best independent British and Irish retailers in the sector, were presented by comedian Tom Allen to an audience of 900 industry professionals. Laings director Mr Walker said, “We are thrilled to have been recognised for our commitment to consistently improving our showroom, our product range and design. 2019 was an important year for the business. We marked 25 years at our current premises and carried out extensive renovations. To be recognised as the best in the UK during this exciting time for the company is an honour.”