It’s not hard to see why this kitchen design won a coveted award

Edinburgh-based Baptie Design has picked up the gong at this year’s kbb Awards for Kitchen Designer of the Year (project cost up to £30,000). Judges were impressed with the distinctive style of this ambitious design located in a spacious upper floor of a bespoke new build property.

“Using a lot of light and height, we were able to achieve a bold yet positive arrangement of form, encasing the kitchen and complementing the architecture, without it being over designed,” says creative director Martin Baptie.