As always, our September/October issue is a showcase of newly-launched styles and the most coveted finds of the forth-coming season. This time, though, with so much uncertainty around, it also aims to be a route map of ways to make a fresh start.

Home improvement hasn’t halted over the past few months and work has continued apace for many design enthusiasts – possibly even more so than usual, given the amount of time we’ve all been spending at home. But you might well be stalling on making changes, reluctant to cross the threshold into the unknown.

Help is at hand – literally! Our annual Building & Renovating Guide is back to ease stress and spark ideas. It starts on page 189 and remains the definitive black book of contacts for Scotland’s leading industry experts. You’ll find kitchen specialists, garden gurus, professional designers and more, sharing their tips on projects large and small.

Scottish architecture continues to be as impressive as ever. Discover more captivating projects, from page 86, all driven by the passion and vision of their owners, designers and architects. As for our front-cover star, a former school on Harris, its beauty lies in its modesty. It’s an inspiration for anyone in search of a simpler way of being.

Editor’s picks