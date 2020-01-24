Event Report: Cook off – Kitchens International

Twenty five years in the making has made Kitchens International a leader in high-end design

Photography Paul Mavor

One hundred guests had a ball at a very special 25th anniversary. In conjunction with friends and hosts of The Great Food Guys, Nick Nairn and Dougie Vipond, the team at Kitchens International put on an interactive and entertaining evening at its award-winning Dundas Street showroom as a huge thank you to loyal clients and business partners. Live at the venue, using the very latest innovation, the TV duo cooked their favourite dishes, while cocktails flowed courtesy of Double Neat.