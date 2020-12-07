Make a difference with your Christmas tree this year

I think most of us are now excitedly counting down the days. Presents, festive nibbles, and strings of twinkling lights are all working their way into our houses. Even if you don’t celebrate Christmas, the end of 2020 will be cause enough for celebration…

If you are decorating this year, are you still on the hunt for that perfect tree? Or perhaps you’re luxuriating in a large home that deserves multiple trees. Either way, consider giving back with your next tree purchase.

Caring Christmas Trees are working towards ending homelessness in Scotland, with all profits from their tree sales going to Bethany Christian Trust. This charity does incredible work all year round, but throughout the winter months in particular they strive to make sure as many homeless people as possible have access to a warm bed and support as the temperatures drop. Your tree purchase would help fund their winter initiatives.

- Advertisement -

All the trees are available across the Central Belt, priced from £35 and sized from 4ft up to 8ft. Every tree is a grade one Nordman fir, freshly cut and sustainably grown in West Lothian.

Commenting on this year’s Caring Christmas Tree programme, Nathanael Smith, Project Coordinator at Bethany Christian Trust said: “2020 is the ideal year to buy a Caring Christmas Tree. The sustainably sourced tree will bring some much needed festive cheer into your home, but you can also buy one knowing that the profits will ensure that others can still find warmth, hope and friendship this winter, All our collection sites will be outdoors and organised in line with the latest COVID-19 security regulations, so you can buy one with peace of mind and safe in the knowledge that you’re helping others with your purchase.”