When you consider that we spend almost a third of our lives asleep, it makes sense that we’d want to close our eyes in a room that is as comfortable and relaxing as possible. Celia Forner’s pursuit of sweet slumber takes us on a journey through exquisite boudoirs belonging to queens, celebrities, designers and even a few fictional characters, celebrating decadent bedrooms where imagination knows no bounds and every one is a sleeping beauty.



£50, Vendome