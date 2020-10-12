Be inspired: 5 different living room vibes

Need a new look for the household hub? Check out these five different styles for major inspiration

Lounges are prized for their comfort and warmth, but brilliant ideas have transformed these traditionally considered relaxation rooms into contemporary suites oozing chic. Leather-studded sofas still feature as do fire-side fenders and plumped-up cushions, but you’ll also discover innovative ways to use paint, imaginative furniture combinations, and a batch of abstract art and unexpected groupings. Carpetright (above) encapsulates utter tranquillity. Clever and confident, pastel lilac used all over is punchy without being oppressive, showing that commitment to creativity can go a long way.

Planning a large, open-plan space is as challenging as a conventionally proportioned room. The chances are it will serve more than one purpose, coexisting with seating and dining spots. Visual flow is key. Sofas and chairs in different scales and shapes – armless, modular, wingback – will affect this as will floor space, and if limited, well-positioned wall and ceiling lights make a big difference. Decoration in one part will set the tone elsewhere, so think harmony. The same flooring throughout will aid this, and thresholds, if needed, should be flush. Distributing one accent colour, or more, found in art work or the veins in marble, will link areas. This square-shaped archway (above) connects the kitchen and informal seating in one enormous area forming a practical liveable space. Make the most of no man’s land for storage. Bespoke shelving for books and objects will make R&R more enjoyable.

- Advertisement -

Setting the overall interior tone, the living room speaks volumes about who you are and how you live. Showcase your love of design via colour, texture and pattern. Traditional at heart, but with a gregarious personality? Display this through a commitment to classic furnishings and bold zesty accents. Orange is loud, but it works for warmth, bringing in bags of personality. From joinery and bookcases to fireplaces, architectural features will also tell your style story. The size and shape of your window will dictate your curtain choices, but almost every living room needs a good rug, and what are side tables without a cluster of objects and an eccentric table lamp.