An interview with Linda Boronkay, design director of Soho House

The design director of Soho House creates and refurbishes interiors for the various outposts of the private members’ club in Europe and Asia. Before that, she worked for some of the world’s top design firms

Luxury is…

Having the time to travel, have new adventures and meet interesting people. Luxury products don’t excite me, experiences do. I wouldn’t mind owning my own house in London, though – that would be luxury for sure! And if money were no object, I would go on a round-the-world trip with my family.

What makes a home?

I’m from Hungary and my parents and brother still live there. Since I left Budapest I’ve lived in Paris, Milan, New York, Tokyo and Sydney, and, for the past 12 years, London. So home for me is where my loved ones are and not the objects that go in it.

How would you decorate your dream home?

Vintage pieces and interesting textural fabrics surrounded by sculptural, minimalist architecture.

Who are your biggest influences?

Strong women, especially those in the creative industries, like Diana Vreeland, Grace Coddington, Charlotte Perriand, Eileen Gray, Andrée Putman, Lina Bo Bardi and Zaha Hadid. People I’ve worked with have influenced me too, like my hero Tom Dixon (the embodiment of British industrial design) and classically trained interior architect Martin Brudnizki. Working with interior designer Tara Bernerd was pivotal too.

- Advertisement -

How has your style evolved?

I was a big fan of minimalism when I started, but these days I love mixing styles, colours and patterns. I’m becoming more daring.

How do you invest in yourself?

I expand my knowledge – of design, art and people management. I visit exhibitions, I travel, I do yoga and I practise meditation.

What’s your favourite building?

I love Eero Saarinen’s 1960s terminal at JFK airport, and anything designed by Frank Lloyd Wright or Oscar Niemeyer.