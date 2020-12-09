8 greeting cards we’re loving If you’re apart from loved ones this year, why not send them a little festive cheer? For the adventurous traditionalist 1 Nurse and Christmas Gift (pack of 10), £4.99, Marie Curie 2 Winter Woodland, £2.95, Cherith Harrison 3 Noel Wreath, £3, Charlotte Hogg Studio For the animal lover 1 Caroling Cats ‘Santa Paws’ Cheetah, £3, Fawn & Thistle 2 Dinosaurs Doing Stuff: Christmas Winter Dinosaur, £3, And So To Shop- Advertisement - For the nonconformist 1 Christmas fox, £4.17, Lykkefund Paper 2 ‘Merry Christmas’ Wreath 3D fold-out, £3.75, Raspberry Blossom 3 12 Days of Christmas, £2.95, Nancy & Betty