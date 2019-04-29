MenuMenu

Trendwatch: Textured white

It’ll be all white on the night with this selection of minimal pieces for your home

white-armchair-light-fixture-and-vase

From left: Eichholtz chambers armchair, £1,495, Sweetpea & Willow; DIY origami jellyfish lantern in white, £62, Red Candy; Polygon vase, £120, Ligne Roset

White-Sparkle-split-face-effect-tiles,-£26.95-per-sq.m,-Walls-and-Floors-Ltd

White Sparkle split face effect tiles, £26.95 per sq.m, Walls and Floors

catchpole-and-rye-bath-and-Bonordic-cabinet

From left: The Saracen in painted finish, from approx £5,500, Catchpole & Rye; Cam Cam Harlequin changing table in white, £560, Bonordic

audenza-coral-on-stand-and-Atkin-and-Thyme-mirror

From left: White decorative coral on stand, £95, Audenza; Hayworth Bone Inlay Mirror, £269, Atkin and Thyme

Marble-grey-texture-wallpaper,-£75-per-roll,-Woodchip-and-Magnolia

Marble grey texture wallpaper, £75 per roll, Woodchip and Magnolia

Olive-Jennings-table-and-Abode-vase

From left: Jacob side table, £285, Olive Jennings; Arild vase, £16, Abode Living

