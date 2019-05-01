Trendwatch: Semi precious stones Opal, agate, amethyst and marble – we’re stoned in love with this homeware selection From left: Sunburst mirror with green agate, £120, Audenza; Kensington nest tables, £349, Terence Conran From left: Eichholtz Le Sereno mirror, £890, Sweetpea & Willow; Dragonfly napkin ring in opal, £56 for set of two, Amara; Kemble Ovid Sconce, £604, Arteriors X Celerie Kemble From left: Amethyst, £3,150 per sq.m, Fameed Khalique; Agate cupboard knob in blue, £6, John Lewis Green agate vinyl wall mural, £POA, Pixers From left: Meso blue agate large photo frame, £67, Artisanti; Minshin butter knives, £48 for set of four, Kalinko; Nomad marble table lamp base, £330, David Hunt Lighting