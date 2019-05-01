MenuMenu

Trendwatch: Semi precious stones

Opal, agate, amethyst and marble – we’re stoned in love with this homeware selection

audenza-mirror-and-terrence-conran-tables

From left: Sunburst mirror with green agate, £120, Audenza; Kensington nest tables, £349, Terence Conran

arteriors-sconce-dragonfly-napkin-holder-and-sweetpea-and-willow-mirror

From left: Eichholtz Le Sereno mirror, £890, Sweetpea & Willow; Dragonfly napkin ring in opal, £56 for set of two, Amara; Kemble Ovid Sconce, £604, Arteriors X Celerie Kemble

Fameed-Khalique-amethyst-and-agate-cupboard-knob-john-lewis

From left: Amethyst, £3,150 per sq.m, Fameed Khalique; Agate cupboard knob in blue, £6, John Lewis

ATTACHMENT DETAILS Green-agate-vinyl-wall-mural-£POA-Pixers.jpg 30th April 2019 131 KB 1200 by 800 pixels Edit Image Delete Permanently URL https://homesandinteriorsscotland.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Green-agate-vinyl-wall-mural-£POA-Pixers.jpg Title

Green agate vinyl wall mural, £POA, Pixers

artisanti-frame-kalinko-butter-knife-and-david-hunt-marble-lamp

From left: Meso blue agate large photo frame, £67, Artisanti; Minshin butter knives, £48 for set of four, Kalinko; Nomad marble table lamp base, £330, David Hunt Lighting

scroll to top