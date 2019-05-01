Trendwatch: Modern nautical Maritime is having a moment – climb on board with rope detailing and vibrant printed fabric From left: Green fish float pendant light, £95, Cheeky Tiki; Natural jute knot knob, £3.30, Gisela Graham London; Cromer fabric by Sanderson, £39 per metre, Jane Clayton Beachcomber collection, £17.40 per metre, Prestigious Textiles From left: Rope cushion in green, £40, Amara; Tackle col. 1, £34.50 per metre, Guell La Madrid Hove fabric in Riviera, £30.50 per metre, ILIV From left: Roissy pendant, £1,606, Arteriors; Hambledon door wedge, £5.50, Garden Trading; Knot table lamp, £99, Furniture Village