Trendwatch: Modern nautical

Maritime is having a moment – climb on board with rope detailing and vibrant printed fabric

From left: Green fish float pendant light, £95, Cheeky Tiki; Natural jute knot knob, £3.30, Gisela Graham London; Cromer fabric by Sanderson, £39 per metre, Jane Clayton

Beachcomber collection, £17.40 per metre, Prestigious Textiles

From left: Rope cushion in green, £40, Amara; Tackle col. 1, £34.50 per metre, Guell La Madrid

Hove fabric in Riviera, £30.50 per metre, ILIV

From left: Roissy pendant, £1,606, Arteriors; Hambledon door wedge, £5.50, Garden Trading; Knot table lamp, £99, Furniture Village

