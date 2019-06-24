MenuMenu

Trendwatch: Fresh Orange

Go for orange with the new everything: from freestanding baths to pendant lights

Saisons faux bois border in tangelo, £69 per metre, Samuel & Sons

Origine single bath, £2,333, Albion Bath Company

From left: Sloane Bronze 4 light pendant, £479, David Hunt Lighting; Orange porcelain tray, £4.95, The Gifted Few; Aimone Plate in orange by Mario Luca Giusti, from £19, Amara

Temper in 34507, £115 per roll, Arte

 

From left: Channing desk in orange, £1,950, Jonathan Adler; Wiggles braid in Sari, £27.50 per metre, Villa Nova

From left: Vintage mesh metal chair in orange, £129 for set of two, Out & Out Original; Brass finish pillar candlesticks, from £15, Raj Tent Club

