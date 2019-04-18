TOAST competition

Win £150 to spend at TOAST

TOAST first launched in 1997 with a collection of loungewear and nightwear, operating out of a barn in Wales. As its name might suggest, it was born out of a desire to cultivate slow, leisurely mornings. That sense of ease was then extended to womenswear and a curated collection of homeware.

Since then it has grown to become a unique lifestyle brand, known for its contemporary design, commitment to traditional textiles and collaborations with innovative makers.

To celebrate the opening of its Edinburgh store, Homes & Interiors Scotland would like to give five readers the chance to win a £150 gift card to spend at any TOAST shop.

Terms & conditions

There is no other product or cash alternative.

The first names drawn at random from entries received by 14th June will be the winners.

The winners will be notified immediately thereafter. The prize is a £150 gift card to spend at any TOAST store until 16th August.

The editor’s decision is final.

https://www.toa.st/uk/