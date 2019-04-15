The luxe garden living edit – eight pieces to covet

Chic seating, covetable pots and even a hammock – treat your garden to one of these objects of desire

The ultimate finishing touch for your jungle garden is the lion pot from Garden Glory. Finished in either matt black, dark grey or white, the terracotta planter is available in a larger size for those looking to pack a punch outdoors.

£125, Amara

This oversized hammock from Fatboy (called Headdemock) is for sharing, taking up to two people or 150kg. Made from polyester fiberfill, and foldable, it doesn’t need a tree to hang from, as it comes with a metal frame.

Approx £385 (including pillow), Fatboy

Reactive glazes work with the heat of a kiln to produce unpredictable and unique designs, as is the case with this Abuo ceramic plant pot from Oliver Bonas. The green and blue tones create an oasis-inspired pattern, while the black iron stand gives it an industrial edge (as well as offering support).

£55, Oliver Bonas

Nothing screams summer like bright yellow, something Ligne Roset celebrates. Its neon ottoman sofa is an instant eye-catcher thanks to its vibrant shade and Moroccan-inspired design. Available in outdoor upholstery, it also comes as an armchair or footstool for even more comfort.

From £2,354, Ligne Roset

By French designer Lionel Doyen for Manutti, the Kumo collection takes its name from the Japanese word for cloud. Ideal for the outdoors, this modular system has adjustable and removable armrests and backrests, meaning you can play with the layout and transform part of the sofa into a single chair or sun lounger.

£14,160, Go Modern

It may look like something from a Grecian villa, but this textured vase is the handiwork of English ceramicist Alex McCarthy. Taking inspiration from the natural world, he specialises in metal oxides including this opulent copper lustre detailing. Each one is handcrafted so you can rest assured you will be getting a uniquely intricate item to showcase a few chosen stems.

£120, Nisi Living

Chilling outdoors just got cooler with the Copa Apperitif set. Made from poly rattan, and a colourway of blue and pink, this is an ultra-modern alternative to wicker chairs. With it comes a handy sidetable for your G&T and essential reading.

£399, Made.com

Is it a sculpture? Is it a toy? In fact, this is a colourful outdoor chair, created by Italian designer Stefano Giovannoni after he realised the silhouette of a rabbit looked like a comfy seat. Available in a rainbow of colours, it comes in sizes for both adults and children.

From £102, Smithers of Stamford

