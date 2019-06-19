The Apprehensive Gardener by Griselda Kerr

Would you welcome a bit of hand-holding when embarking on a new project? If so, this is the book to turn to. It was devised by horticulturist and garden designer Griselda Kerr as she searched for a plan to rescue her own garden, which suffered during the time she spent working abroad. Her solution was to organise on a month-by-month basis exactly which tasks were required when. It’s a useful framework for amateurs as well as experts, and it’s backed up with lots of in-depth advice on particular plant species. A really useful reference guide.

£16.99, Pimpernel Press