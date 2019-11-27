MenuMenu

Style steal: The Joy of Luxe

Pump up the glam with a monochromatic palette and sumptuous accents

living-room-with-sunken-seating-area

Photo: Keith Hunter

Read The Joy of Luxe article with more stunning photography on pages 184-197, issue 128 or view it online here »

Light up

Furniture-Choice-Baltimore-Dove-Grey-Sofa

Baltimore Dove Grey Plush Corner Sofa, £799.99, Furniture Choice

Hudson-Home-Nickle-Candle-Sticks

Nickel Candle Holders, from £14, Hudson Home

patterned-white-and-black-cushion

Navajo cushion in black, from £63.09, Outdoor Interiors

Cult-Furniture-Aries-Metal-Pendant-Light-Copper

Aries Metal Pendant Light in copper, £29, Cult Furniture

Throw shade

Black-3-panels-89mm-shutter

Black 3 Panel Shutters, £299 per sq.m, Shutterly Fabulous

- Advertisement -
Kitchen-Craft-Maxwell--Williams-Caviar-Coupe-Bowl

Caviar Coupe Bowl
in Black, £7.85, Maxwell Williams

Bazaar-Group-Faux-Fur-Throw-The-Bavarian-Wolf3

ICON Bavarian Wolf Faux Fur Throw, £59.99, Bean Bag Bazaar

Grey scale

Living-It-Up-Davenport-Upholstered-Bed

Davenport Bed, £998.10, Living It Up

Natural-History-Museum-Black-marble-coasters

Black marble coasters, £25, Natural History Museum

MY-Furniture-Torino-Dove-Grey-Dining-Chair-with-Stainless-Steel-Legs

Torino Dove Grey Dining Chair, £99.99, MY Furniture

Content-by-Terence-Conran-Pavillion-Bedspread-in-Grey

Pavilion Bedspread, £100, Content By Terence Conran

scroll to top
Homes & Interiors Scotland Podcast

The new Homes & Interiors Scotland podcast is essential listening. It could be you’re setting up your first home, or a well-established renovator, or you work in the industry – we’ll curate insightful guests who can offer a window into the world of homes and interiors in Scotland, and across the globe.

Listen here