Small Space Style: Clever Ideas for Compact Interiors by Sara Emslie

In a world where space comes at a premium, this book offers an insight into how to improve on what’s already there, using tricks, imagination and ingenuity. Interiors stylist, writer and ceramicist Sara Emslie takes us through case studies of neatly executed homes from all over the world, and shares her planning and decorating solutions – her own house is tiny, so she is well practised in making the most of a restricted footprint. If you’re not in a position to upscale or extend, Small Space Style is a handy guide to maximising what you’ve got.

£19.99, Ryland Peters & Small