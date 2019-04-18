Kitchens International competition

Win one voucher for two guests to enjoy three culinary events

Kitchens International is the UK’s largest independent luxury kitchen retailer, with six showrooms across Scotland.

The now 80 strong, award-winning team, consists of some of the industry’s finest designers and installers. Each kitchen project is professionally managed through the company’s unique management system, ensuring seamless efficiency combined with good old-fashioned quality workmanship, to make the whole experience straightforward and enjoyable.

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Kitchens International has teamed up with partners and brand ambassadors, Martin Wishart, Nick Nairn and Tony Singh to offer one lucky reader and a friend the chance to win the ultimate foodie experience.

WIN one voucher for two guests to enjoy each of the following culinary events:

Learn Then Lunch at The Cook School & Dining Room by Martin Wishart

One of Martin Wishart’s most popular cookery classes, Learn then Lunch begins at 10am at The Cook School & Dining Room, Edinburgh, with an informative, seasonal and fun demonstration with the school’s head chef. Afterwards, the class transfers to the Michelin starred Restaurant Martin Wishart at 12pm. There you will enjoy exquisite dining in one of the UK’s most acclaimed eating venues. The afternoon will then round off with a tour of the kitchen at Restaurant Martin Wishart.

One Day Cooking Experience at the Nick Nairn Cook School

This cooking experience at the Nick Nairn Cook School, Port of Menteith, caters for every level and taste. It’s informal and fun, with plenty of great food and wine – and no matter what kind of cook you are when you come in, you’ll go away fired up with new ideas.

Tony’s Supper Club

Have you ever wondered what a celebrity chef’s own (Kitchens International) kitchen looks like? Now you can get up close and personal with one of the UK’s favourite TV chefs, Tony Singh, at his home in Edinburgh. Tony’s brand-new dining concept will see guests join him in action in his own habitat for a multiple-course set-menu supper. Tony will cook beautiful dishes based on the best of the season’s ingredients. There will be plenty of time to chat to Tony and the other invitees while he creates a British seasonal feast before your eyes. Tony’s Supper Club is a culinary encounter not to be missed.

Terms & conditions

There is no other product or cash alternative.

The first name drawn at random from entries received by 14th June will be the winner.

The winner will be notified immediately thereafter.

The editor’s decision is final.

www.kitchensinternational.co.uk/25years