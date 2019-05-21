John Dick & Son named Scottish Independent Furniture Retailer of the Year

Carmunnock-based interiors showroom John Dick & Son has scooped the title of ‘Scottish Independent Furniture Retailer of the Year 2019’ at the recent Scottish Independent Retailer Awards. It marks the fourth consecutive year the award has been taken home by the team. Established over 60 years ago, the family business attributes this success to first-class customer service, an extensive range of high-quality furniture and finishing touches for the home, and also its in-house interior design service.

Speaking about the award win, Bruce Dick, Managing Director at John Dick & Son commented: “I’m delighted to collect this award on behalf of the whole team – it is deserved recognition for all of their hard work over the last year. Retailing has changed enormously since the company was founded in 1954, perhaps never more so than in the past four years, so we are delighted with the way our team has risen to the challenge and continue to provide a very personal service to all of our customers.

“As a third-generation business, we have long-established relationships with some of the best furniture makers in the UK and Europe, and this helps us bring a very eclectic mix of furniture to the showroom. Our suppliers are very important to us and are a huge part of our success.”