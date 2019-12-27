MenuMenu

Issue 129 – January & February 2020: Editor’s welcome

Gil Welsh headshot

Photo: Izabela Viskupova

Sparkling blue skies and frosty sunshine is my favourite kind of winter weather. You see colour in its freshest form on freezing days like that – so we’ve taken this as our theme for the first issue of 2020. Decor and ideas borrow boldly from nature’s palette and will make you feel warm inside. It’s there in all its glory in our two Edinburgh homes (pages 196 and 236), both ablaze with undiluted hues. Each is a masterclass in how to layer colour with confidence, resulting in rooms that are uplifting and stimulating.

Deep claret and vibrant green, meanwhile, make an impact as the season’s big trends, while accessories come in pops of butter yellow, spicy cinnamon and inky blue.

Our indispensable annual Design Directory returns, free with this edition. Loaded with insider knowledge to help resolve decorating and renovating challenges, it’s what turns fantasies into realities. Take the lead with it in hand and 2020 will be your year of happy homemaking.

Issue 129 is in shops now.

Editor’s picks

behind-closed-doors-and-hockney-drawing

From left: Behind Closed Doors: At the Sign of the Pelican (photo: John McKenzie Photography), page 47; Art News: David Hockney at Lyon & Turnbull, page 178

Essentials-coffee-Manufactured-Culture-Qubus-Set

Essentials – Bean Team: Manufactured Culture, page 125

eco-news-radiator-and-radiator-chair

From left: Eco News: Livingstone Heating, page 249; How Bizarre: Vinterior, page 68

Kitchen-opener-Adv-Moleta-Munro-Shelter-seelen-summer

Kitchens: Moleta Munro, page 73

trendwatch-claret-light-fixture-and-art-news-sSadhvi-Jawa_Confluence-of-Narratives-2

From left: Trendwatch – Seeing with claret: Nest, page 55; Art News: Sadhvi Jawa at Royal Scottish Academy, page 177

Kitchen-News-Quadro-CRITTER-KITCHEN-ALLUMINIUM-1-CARTER-E-INDUZIONE-OGNIDOVE

Kitchen News: Stip, page 103

design-news-living-room-and-garden-photography

From left: Design News: Photowall, page 170; Interiors – The Art of Living (photo: Neale Smith), page 233

