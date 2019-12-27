Issue 129 – January & February 2020: Editor’s welcome

Sparkling blue skies and frosty sunshine is my favourite kind of winter weather. You see colour in its freshest form on freezing days like that – so we’ve taken this as our theme for the first issue of 2020. Decor and ideas borrow boldly from nature’s palette and will make you feel warm inside. It’s there in all its glory in our two Edinburgh homes (pages 196 and 236), both ablaze with undiluted hues. Each is a masterclass in how to layer colour with confidence, resulting in rooms that are uplifting and stimulating.

Deep claret and vibrant green, meanwhile, make an impact as the season’s big trends, while accessories come in pops of butter yellow, spicy cinnamon and inky blue.

Our indispensable annual Design Directory returns, free with this edition. Loaded with insider knowledge to help resolve decorating and renovating challenges, it’s what turns fantasies into realities. Take the lead with it in hand and 2020 will be your year of happy homemaking.

Editor’s picks