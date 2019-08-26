MenuMenu

Issue 127 – September & October 2019: Editor's welcome

Photo: Izabela Viskupova

September: the beginning of a new season. To get things off to a fresh start, we’ve taken journeys as a theme, with an emphasis on Africa – specifically, the colours and textures that conjure up sunsets, safaris and the Serengeti. But can these be applied in Scottish homes without losing impact or feeling out of place?

Of course they can. Our Design Special, on page 71, explores how to use texture (rope, leather and clay) and colour (rainforest green, tarnished gold and deep orange) with a mix of chic decor ideas and light-hearted accessories. Some designers take a more subtle approach – witness Bryce McKenzie on page 202: his transformation of a mundane basement was achieved through a focus on nature combined with touches of Art Deco – a movement at least partly influenced by African art. Elsewhere, Ghillie Basan (page 20) recounts her African childhood and travels in the Middle East, and how the colours and flavours she encountered there have shaped her life as a food writer in the Cairngorms.

For more inspiration, turn to the supremely practical Building & Renovating Guide, free with this issue. Consider it a travel book, there to help you make informed decisions when embarking on a self-build or renovation journey of your own.

Issue 127 is in shops now. Fancy receiving the next issue direct to your door with up to 33% off? Subscribe now here.

