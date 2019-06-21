Issue 126 – July & August 2019: Editor’s welcome

Beyond beige and taupe is colour. It’s on the rise, and it’s refreshing. Bold tones are popping up all over, including in some unexpected places, like kitchen cupboards and bathroom sinks. A sign of new-found assertiveness? A fresh spirit of adventure? Whatever it is, I like it.

This issue is full of ideas for embracing both rich palettes and softer shades. Trendwatch (page 60) kicks things off with zesty orange, a chic and assured choice for a confident interior, while our homage to pastels (page 64) includes a sublime purple sofa. Acclaimed interior designer and hotelier Kit Kemp (page 19), meanwhile, has natural flair for colour; she reveals her unequivocal approach to it in her new book, Design Thread.

Accompanying this edition is our annual free magazine celebrating some of the country’s leading architecture practices. In it, you’ll find inspirational design, cutting-edge eco tech and practical advice about how an architect can help you make better use of your home. Just think of all the opportunities for colour that a new room would give you…

Issue 126 is in shops now.

