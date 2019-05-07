Everything you need to know about pink bathrooms

Update the iconic pink bathroom with modern decor, shutters, sinks and baths

It wasn’t that long ago that salmon tones were the on-trend option up and down the country. Usually featuring garish wallpaper or an equally bright pink carpet, the 1970s bathroom experimented with colour, even if those colours were a clash of avocado green, brown and mustard.

And while we are certainly not advocating for a return to that decade, there are some lessons to be learned. The retro pink tiles, statement sinks and out-there wallpaper are still relevant to today’s bathrooms, and despite how tempting it could be to go overboard, there are some easy ways of making sure yours remains firmly in the present.

“A bathroom is a fantastic place to create real wow factor in a project: they are often the spaces where designers and clients are boldest, showing off their sense of personality and creating something unique as well as being luxurious and practical,” explains designer Fameed Khalique. “The ladies’ bathroom at Annabel’s nightclub in London, designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, must be the most photographed bathroom of the year. I love the use of materials in the space, and in particular the pink onyx. For a similar look, opt for a semi-precious stone such as rose quartz, which not only delivers on the colour of the moment, but also feels decadent and luxurious.”

Louise Collis has a similarly decadent idea for creating a modern pink bathroom: “Statement wallpaper is the way to go, especially those with an Art Deco vibe. With the use of a feature wall and paired with ambient lighting and brass accessories, you can create a cosy yet glamourous experience to enjoy day in, day out.”

If you’re looking for a little less glam and a little more understated though, Rebecca Craig of Sanderson gives her suggestions for something neutral: “Pretty pinks co-ordinate with dramatic blacks, sage greens or fresh whites. Alternatively, use pink as a backdrop and house plants as brighter accents.”