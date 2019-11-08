EVENT REPORT: In store – Hoos and Niki Jones

Hoos was the host for design enthusiasts who mingled and marvelled at the pieces showcased at a recent preview

Photography Gavin Douglas

The west end of Glasgow has witnessed a very cool meeting of minds. Lifestyle store Hoos now showcases the work of design studio Niki Jones. At an informal gathering, clients, interior designers, family and friends stopped in for fizz to admire the colourful pieces, which take inspiration from international cultural references and

a love for traditional craft techniques.