MenuMenu

EVENT REPORT: In store – Hoos and Niki Jones

Hoos was the host for design enthusiasts who mingled and marvelled at the pieces showcased at a recent preview

Lynn-Gilfillan-of-Amaryllis-Living,-Red-Door’s-Lisa-Trainer-and-Nicola-McGhee-from-Niki-Jones

Lynn Gilfillan of Amaryllis Living, Red Door’s Lisa Trainer and Nicola McGhee from Niki Jones

Photography Gavin Douglas

The west end of Glasgow has witnessed a very cool meeting of minds. Lifestyle store Hoos now showcases the work of design studio Niki Jones. At an informal gathering, clients, interior designers, family and friends stopped in for fizz to admire the colourful pieces, which take inspiration from international cultural references and
a love for traditional craft techniques.

exterior-shot-and-guests-browsing

From left: The inviting bright, shop-front in the west end; Niki’s collection is ethically produced in India

Niki-Jones-with-Interior-Designer-Anna-Campbell-Jones

Niki Jones with Interior Designer Anna Campbell-Jones

- Advertisement -
Colour-and-texture--make-striking-designs,--available-at-Hoos

Colour and texture make striking designs, available at Hoos

Designer-Jennifer-Kent,-W2-Store’s-David-Mullane-and-architect-Bill-Crichton-of-Crichton-Studio

Designer Jennifer Kent, W2 Store’s David Mullane and architect Bill Crichton of Crichton Studio

Close-up-of-an-Ikat-throw-and-cushion

Close-up of an Ikat throw and cushion

scroll to top
Homes & Interiors Scotland Podcast

The new Homes & Interiors Scotland podcast is essential listening. It could be you’re setting up your first home, or a well-established renovator, or you work in the industry – we’ll curate insightful guests who can offer a window into the world of homes and interiors in Scotland, and across the globe.

Listen here