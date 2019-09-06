MenuMenu

EVENT REPORT: Summer soiree – Bauen Design

It was a party high at the opening of the Bauen Design studio in Glasgow’s west end

Guy-Cowan-supplied-canapes-which-went-down-a-treat

Guy Cowan supplied canapes which went down a treat

Photography Natasha Di Pasquale

Clients, suppliers, family and friends gathered in the new Bauen Design studio to celebrate its recent launch. Working exclusively with luxury kitchen brand Poggenpohl, Bauen Design is the place to discover the latest in sleek, contemporary designs. Formed in 1892 Poggenpohl was Germany’s first kitchen brand, and it’s been at the forefront of innovation ever since. The launch night was a triumph with wine provided by Marchline, a personalised cake, canapes and Poggenpohl goodie bags for guests to take away.

bauen-design-new-showroom

The new front of the Bauen Design studio

Celebrating,-MD-of-the-ECH-Group--Ellen-Conlin

Celebrating, MD of the ECH Group Ellen Conlin

The-Butter-Scotch-Bakery-made-a-cake-with-the-Bauen-logo

The Butterscotch Bakery made a cake with the Bauen logo

Scott-Rotchell,-Licia-Di-Pasquale,-and-Andy-Cummings

Scott Rotchell, Licia Di Pasquale, and Andy Cummings

Craft-beer-provided-by-Grunting-Growler-

Craft beer provided by Grunting Growler

scroll to top
Homes & Interiors Scotland Podcast

The new Homes & Interiors Scotland podcast is essential listening. It could be you’re setting up your first home, or a well-established renovator, or you work in the industry – we’ll curate insightful guests who can offer a window into the world of homes and interiors in Scotland, and across the globe.

Listen here