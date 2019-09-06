EVENT REPORT: Summer soiree – Bauen Design

It was a party high at the opening of the Bauen Design studio in Glasgow’s west end

Photography Natasha Di Pasquale

Clients, suppliers, family and friends gathered in the new Bauen Design studio to celebrate its recent launch. Working exclusively with luxury kitchen brand Poggenpohl, Bauen Design is the place to discover the latest in sleek, contemporary designs. Formed in 1892 Poggenpohl was Germany’s first kitchen brand, and it’s been at the forefront of innovation ever since. The launch night was a triumph with wine provided by Marchline, a personalised cake, canapes and Poggenpohl goodie bags for guests to take away.