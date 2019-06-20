Edinburgh kitchen and bathroom designer scales Ben Nevis with Frank Bruno for mental health charity

An award-winning kitchen and bathroom designer has raised over £5,500 climbing Ben Nevis with Frank Bruno on behalf of the British boxer’s charity. Colin Wong, founder of Development Direct, signed up for the challenge in aid of The Frank Bruno Foundation, which is currently fundraising to open a centre to support sufferers of mental ill-health. Development Direct supplier Cosentino UK was one of the many supporters of the climb.

Colin Wong said: “I count myself fortunate that I have experienced many highlights throughout my career, so the urge to give a little back felt like the right thing to do. Supporting a mental health charity is close to my heart, having lost my big sister to this silent killer, alongside caring for my amazing Autistic son.

Climbing Ben Nevis with Frank Bruno was a testing, yet amazing, experience I will cherish for life and the support, donations and Cosentino’s official sponsorship have been so humbling.”

Further donations can be made here