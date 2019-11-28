Ditch the Black Friday rush and enjoy this festive shopping event next week instead

If you can’t face the thought of the shops this Black Friday weekend, take note of Casa Colori’s Christmas home accessories sale next week. Glasgow’s Castle Fine Art will be hosting the interior design specialist for a special evening on 5th December where you can browse elegant home accessories paired with the gallery’s vibrant selection of artworks, spanning paintings, prints and sculture.

The handpicked selection of pieces from Casa Colori will include opulent throws made from the finest alpaca wool, luxury scented candles and Italian-made armchairs. Whether you’re looking to give your home a seasonal revamp, or tick off some Christmas shopping, there will be lots to browse whilst enjoying a glass of fizz.

Casa Colori founder Silvia Ciferri will also be hosting a masterclass on how to use interior design to best showcase art. The event is free to attend and takes place from 5.30pm to 7pm. You can register for tickets here.