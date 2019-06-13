Architecture awards names 10 best builds in Scotland for 2019

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) announced 10 winners for its 2019 Awards

The best architecture in Scotland was celebrated at The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) Awards recently. Amongst the winners was Borders Distillery, Hawick, by Gray Macpherson Architects, which features in the upcoming Architecture19 supplement in our July-August issue. The project won the Historic Environment Scotland Award for Conservation and Climate Change.

Steven Robb, Deputy Head of Casework, Heritage Directorate at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “The quality of the entries this year was fantastic, and as ever, we had a difficult task choosing a winner. After careful consideration, we decided to focus on regeneration projects within economically disadvantaged town centres.

“Therefore, we were delighted to award Borders Distillery with the Historic Environment Scotland Award for Conservation and Climate Change. Borders Distillery took an inventive approach to both architectural conservation and climate change and is the first distillery to open in the Borders in almost 200 years.”

Here’s the ten projects that won for 2019

Briongos MacKinnon House, Strathaven – Richard Murphy Architects Limited for Colin MacKinnon

Broomlands Primary School, Kelso – Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design Ltd for Scottish Borders Council

Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh – Collective Architecture (original architectural practice – Malcolm Fraser Architects) for City of Edinburgh Council and Collective

The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie – Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington

Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow – Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust

The Raining’s Stairs Development, Inverness – Trail Architects for Ark Estates

V&A Dundee – Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects for Dundee City Council

Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow – Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service – The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh – Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service

The Black House, Isle of Skye – Dualchas Architects Ltd for a Private Client