Architecture awards names 10 best builds in Scotland for 2019

Steven Robb, Deputy Head of Casework, Heritage Directorate at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “The quality of the entries this year was fantastic, and as ever, we had a difficult task choosing a winner. After careful consideration, we decided to focus on regeneration projects within economically disadvantaged town centres.
“Therefore, we were delighted to award Borders Distillery with the Historic Environment Scotland Award for Conservation and Climate Change. Borders Distillery took an inventive approach to both architectural conservation and climate change and is the first distillery to open in the Borders in almost 200 years.”
Here’s the ten projects that won for 2019
Briongos MacKinnon House, Strathaven – Richard Murphy Architects Limited for Colin MacKinnon
Photo: Martin Lambie
Broomlands Primary School, Kelso – Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design Ltd for Scottish Borders Council
Photo: Andrew Lee
Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh – Collective Architecture (original architectural practice – Malcolm Fraser Architects) for City of Edinburgh Council and Collective
Photo: Susie Lowe
The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie – Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington
Photo: Joas Souza
Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow – Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust
Photo: Alexander Fraser
The Raining’s Stairs Development, Inverness – Trail Architects for Ark Estates
Photo: Ewen Weatherspoon
V&A Dundee – Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects for Dundee City Council
Photo: Hufton + Crow
Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow – Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association
Photo: Andrew Lee
Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service – The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh – Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service
Photo: Andrew Lee
The Black House, Isle of Skye – Dualchas Architects Ltd for a Private Client