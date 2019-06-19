A Garden Can Be Anywhere: A Guide to Growing Bountiful, Beautiful, Edible Gardens by Lauri Kranz

With sales of vegetable seeds outstripping those of flowers for the first time recently, it seems the British have fallen in love with the idea of growing their own food. It’s a trend that extends beyond our borders, though, as LA-based garden designer and author Lauri Kranz will tell you. Her new book, A Garden Can Be Anywhere, is a handy guide for new growers, sharing tips and advice on how to cultivate your green space, regardless of its size or setting. Her approach is democratic: beauty and bounty drive her gardens which, this book shows, are as beautiful as they are hard-working.

£28.99, Abrams