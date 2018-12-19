Kuechen Harmonie competition

Ten readers can win £3,000 of kitchen furniture from Kuechen Harmonie

Ten readers of Homes & Interiors Scotland have the opportunity to win £3,000 of kitchen furniture each from Kuechen Harmonie. The winning entrants will be able to choose to spend their £3,000 on a fabulous range of options: towards a brand new Nolte kitchen, a Nolte utility room, individual pieces of Nolte kitchen furniture as well as Nolte home office or Nolte media centre furniture.

Kuechen Harmonie specialises in the Nolte designer German kitchen brand and is one of Scotland’s leading Nolte dealers. Nolte Küchen is the winner of the No1 German Kitchen award 2015-16 and 2017-18. Kuechen Harmonie has also been nominated for UK Kitchen Designer of the Year at the KBB Retail & Design Awards in 2016 and 2018. The Glasgow-based kitchen retailer offers a fully transparent service to assist you on your kitchen journey, all the way from initial idea to completion, including the design and build phases.

Terms and conditions

There is no other product or cash alternative.

The first ten names drawn at random from entries received by 15 February 2019 will be the winners.

The winners will be notified immediately thereafter.

The editor’s decision is final.

www.kuechenharmonie.co.uk