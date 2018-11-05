Kitchens by J.S. Geddes scoops New Designer of the Year award

Joanna Geddes, Senior Designer at Kitchens by J.S. Geddes, has been crowned New Designer of the Year 2018 at the annual Designer Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.

Held in the famous Connaught Rooms in Central London, the awards celebrate residential projects, attracting world renowned experts and senior professionals from the industry.

Joanna was presented her trophy from television and radio presenter George Lamb. “I am thrilled to be recognised for the commitment to new design innovation,”said Joanna, “and I am honoured to win this amazing award and hold the prestigious title. This is another fantastic win and recognition for Kitchens by J.S. Geddes, who also won the UK Kitchen Retailer of the Year 2018.