Head to the Dalgarven Mill store this weekend

Seven weeks to Christmas, so plenty of time to start decorating your home, and confirming with Santa what to bring family and friends.

Launching its festive range this weekend, at an exclusive event at the Dalgarven Mill store, Saks & Hart invites you to browse the latest ranges with a glass of bubbly and beautiful home-baked nibbles.

From 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday 3rd November and from 12pm to 5pm on Sunday 4th