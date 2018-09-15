Sustainable Home by Christine Liu

This new book is a really hands-on guide, full of practical tips on how to live more sustainably. Written by blogger and YouTuber Christine Liu, Sustainable Home details 18 individual projects that show how to make small changes that will reduce the impact our homes can have on the planet. Room by room, Liu shows us where we can introduce changes – from planting your own herb garden to making your own toothpaste – to give us a simpler, more eco-friendly approach to living.
Error: Access Token is not valid or has expired. Feed will not update.
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins
There's an issue with the Instagram Access Token that you are using. Please obtain a new Access Token on the plugin's Settings page.
If you continue to have an issue with your Access Token then please see this FAQ for more information.