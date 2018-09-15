MenuMenu

Sustainable Home by Christine Liu

This new book is a really hands-on guide, full of practical tips on how to live more sustainably. Written by blogger and YouTuber Christine Liu, Sustainable Home details 18 individual projects that show how to make small changes that will reduce the impact our homes can have on the planet. Room by room, Liu shows us where we can introduce changes – from planting your own herb garden to making your own toothpaste – to give us a simpler, more eco-friendly approach to living.

£18, White Lion Publishing

