Maisons du Monde to hit the British high street

Debenhams will soon be linking up with furniture and home decor brand Maisons du Monde to bring chic French furnishings, such as these rattan dining chairs, to the British high street. In the meantime, the brand’s offerings – which come from a design hub within its own French château – can be purchased online.
Error: Access Token is not valid or has expired. Feed will not update.
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins
There's an issue with the Instagram Access Token that you are using. Please obtain a new Access Token on the plugin's Settings page.
If you continue to have an issue with your Access Token then please see this FAQ for more information.