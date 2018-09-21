MenuMenu

Mairi Helena has collaborated with Robinsons Beds

Scottish textile designer Mairi Helena has collaborated with Robinsons Beds on a range of bespoke headboards, each of which is upholstered using her Summer Thistle fabric. The printed velvet combines vivid reds and oranges with cool blue tones to striking effect, and looks impactful when paired with self-coloured bed-linen. From £1,295. 

