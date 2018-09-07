MenuMenu

Lunch like no other

A showstopping meal next to an architectural icon wowed those attending

Photography Nick Kirk

collaboration between interior design experts Cameron Interiors and BORA, leader in kitchen appliances, let guests experience intimate summer dining outside the Riverside Museum. The Bora Cube, which is a truck and can also be suspended 30 metres above the ground, was the hot venue for Cameron Interiors’ clients. Guests enjoyed a culinary feast and got to see BORA’s impressive Cooktop Extractor systems in action.

scroll to top