Lunch like no other

A showstopping meal next to an architectural icon wowed those attending

Photography Nick Kirk

A collaboration between interior design experts Cameron Interiors and BORA, leader in kitchen appliances, let guests experience intimate summer dining outside the Riverside Museum. The Bora Cube, which is a truck and can also be suspended 30 metres above the ground, was the hot venue for Cameron Interiors’ clients. Guests enjoyed a culinary feast and got to see BORA’s impressive Cooktop Extractor systems in action.