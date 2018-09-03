Girl power

Edinburgh’s Catalog Interiors hosted its first Women in Design event

Photography Anna Deacon

Celebrating women in Scottish interior design was the focus of Catalog’s latest event. The furniture and decor store had invited designers, architects, stylists and bloggers to its showroom at Stockbridge’s St Stephen Place to hear a presentation from Cat Hemingway of Bute Fabrics and to preview the new collections brought along by Diana Chan Adams of Tektura wallcoverings.

Local favourites the Herbivore Kitchen and Lovecrumbs provided a tempting array of tasty treats, and there were luxurious hand massages on offer from Neal’s Yard Remedies.