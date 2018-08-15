Eight products for cool kids

Bright ideas for teens and tots
Tidy tots
Man’s best friend is now your child’s helping hand with this Border Terrier Pencil Pot from Graham and Green. Ideal for storing pencils so kids can keep on being creative without the mess that goes with it.
£19.95, grahamandgreen.com
Board room
This imaginative activity board book illustrated by Kate McLelland allows kids to decorate any part of the home with its 20 press out designs. Each drawing can be left plain or decorated and coloured in for added impact.
£9.99, nosycrow.com
Sweet dreams
The traditional rattan crib has been revamped in this contemporary style by Studio Irvine for Yamakawa. The SLOOP cradle is designed to adjust as your child grows, with the upper and lower sections splitting to become an armchair and treasure chest.
Around £2,375 yamakawa-rattan.com
Retro twist
Classic board and computer games from bygone eras have been reimagined for Atrafloor’s latest collection. Iconic designs have been used and reworked to add a contemporary feel for the modern home, creating vivid
and playful vinyl flooring for children, including this Tetris-inspired design available in white and black.
£59 per sqm, atrafloor.com
Wild wallpaper
Play peek-a-boo with this fun collection of hand-drawn wallpapers by the designers at Murals Wallpaper. Featuring scalloped detailing and pop-up animals, these coverings balance out style with playfulness.
£36 per sqm. muralswallpaper.com
Boxed away
With a mountain of toys and books, a child’s bedroom can be easily taken over by all their belongings. However, with Noa and Nani’s new Cube Collection, there are plenty of options for creative storage solutions, including a cabin bed with under-bed storage and a shelving wall mounted cube.
From £29, noaandnani.co.uk
Personal touch
Turn one of Melamine’s personalised cups into a 3-in-1 item with a few handy accessories. Start as a baby-friendly option, before transforming into a trainer cup by removing the lid, then finally it becomes a personalised cup for all ages.
Starting from £9, designletters.dk
Green glow
Transport your child to the wild, wild west with this Heico Tall Cactus Table Lamp from Hurn & Hurn. Whether as a handy desk lamp for when your kid’s studying hard, or as a quirky night light to keep the monsters at bay, this prickly customer looks just as good off as it does on.
£44, hurnandhurn.com