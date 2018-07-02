Ten out of ten

Edinburgh’s Bryce McKenzie celebrates a decade of success in interior design

Host Bryce McKenzie (in green) was on great form

The showroom interior in Edinburgh’s New Town

The new collections provoked a lot of interest

The showroom has a fine range of accessories

Friends and colleagues joined in the celebrations

Colour is key this summer

The cocktails were mixed by Stocks Urban Bistro

Photography Roslyn Gaunt

special event at Bryce McKenzie’s Dundas Street showroom marked the Edinburgh designer’s first decade in the interiors business. And it wasn’t the only reason to celebrate: exclusive lighting company Bella Figura has recently appointed the studio as one of just two showrooms outside of Chelsea Harbour to display a large selection of its pieces. The get-together gave guests a chance to see new designs from Colefax & Fowler, as well as luxurious wallpaper and fabrics from Fromental, all while enjoying cocktails and canapés courtesy of Stocks Urban Bistro of Edinburgh.

