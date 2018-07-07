New direction

One of Glasgow’s premier kitchen designers has a smart new home in the west end of the city

Photography Dean Edwards Photography

Already a top choice for design-led kitchens in the south side of Glasgow, Gideon Robinson has now expanded its territory to the west end of the city with a new specialist kitchen studio just opened in Great Western Road. To celebrate the launch, Gideon and his wife, Susan, invited past and prospective clients to a preview of the slick new premises. It wasn’t just a chance to see the high quality fixtures and fittings up close; several Siemens Studioline appliances were put through their paces as Glasgow chefs John Quigley and Guy Cowan cooked up a storm in the working kitchen, creating an array of delicious dishes for everyone to sample.