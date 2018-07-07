New direction

One of Glasgow’s premier kitchen designers has a smart new home in the west end of the city

Susan Robinson and client talk about the new studio

Guy Cowan and John Quigley provided delicious nibbles

Claire Kavanagh and studio manager Peter Kavanagh

Guests were treated to a cookery demonstration in the studio’s working kitchen

Interior designer Louise Bramhill, Aimee Morrow and Nicole Stewart

Photography Dean Edwards Photography

Already a top choice for design-led kitchens in the south side of Glasgow, Gideon Robinson has now expanded its territory to the west end of the city with a new specialist kitchen studio just opened in Great Western Road. To celebrate the launch, Gideon and his wife, Susan, invited past and prospective clients to a preview of the slick new premises. It wasn’t just a chance to see the high quality fixtures and fittings up close; several Siemens Studioline appliances were put through their paces as Glasgow chefs John Quigley and Guy Cowan cooked up a storm in the working kitchen, creating an array of delicious dishes for everyone to sample.

