Home at last

All of Bluebellgray’s homewares can now be found under one roof at its Glasgow store

Photography Jonny Ashworth

Cocktails, doughnuts and nail art were among the treats awaiting guests at the launch of Bluebellgray’s flagship store in the west end of Glasgow. The Art Deco premises, a former bank, have been completely renovated and now reflect the fresh, colourful prints that are so synonymous with Bluebellgray’s founder, Fi Douglas. Drinks from Innis & Gunn, Clever Kombucha and Eden Mill, and nibbles from Sugarsnap, Tantrum Doughnuts and The Bakery by Zique, were laid on as guests browsed the brand’s signature fabrics, cushions and wallpapers (and enjoyed a preview of Fi’s new artwork, which is exclusively on sale at the Hyndland store). The Buff salon team, meanwhile, offered nail art to all those who had been inspired by their surroundings.