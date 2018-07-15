15 summer living must-haves

Alfresco entertaining has never looked so stylish

We might not share the same climate as those across the ocean but we share the same blue sky. Here in Scotland, our quest for the perfect summer – where BBQs last long into the night, the gentle ebb and flow of the waves creates a soothing backdrop to evening chatter and ‘one last sundowner’ is the call on everyone’s lips – doesn’t stop with the weather forecast. Look to classic, tried and tested styles to ensure that, regardless of the temperature, your garden party, beach BBQ or camp-fire get together doesn’t sizzle out.