15 summer living must-haves

Alfresco entertaining has never looked so stylish

We might not share the same climate as those across the ocean but we share the same blue sky. Here in Scotland, our quest for the perfect summer – where BBQs last long into the night, the gentle ebb and flow of the waves creates a soothing backdrop to evening chatter and ‘one last sundowner’ is the call on everyone’s lips – doesn’t stop with the weather forecast. Look to classic, tried and tested styles to ensure that, regardless of the temperature, your garden party, beach BBQ or camp-fire get together doesn’t sizzle out.

Piccolino lime portable BBQ, £45, Wyevale Garden Centres

Anouk stoneware fish plate, £27.50, &Klevering (stockists include Amara)

Piki Basket in yellow, £25, Bobby Rabbit

Patterned cotton tablecloth, £17.99, H&M

Rope Sham in white and blue, £69, Lexington

Terracotta wine coolers, £37.50, Printer + Tailor

Jalli print parasol in blue, £225, Raj Tent Club

MacKenzie-child’s garden show table runner, £141, Amara

Pure new wool waterproof picnic blanket in multicoloured block bheck, £119, Heating & Plumbing London

Gingham cushioned swing hammock, £120, Sophie Conran

Sous le Soleil beach towel, £425, Hermès

Salad Servers in melamine – Tropical Birds, around £10, Les Jardins de la Comtesse (stockists include Amara)

Red & white paper lantern, £3.50, Candle & Cake

Linen stripe napkin in red, £15, Canvas Home (stockists include The Conran Shop)

Outdoor pendant light, Santorini in mustard, around £210, Nedgis

