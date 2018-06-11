Moodboard: True colours

Loosen things up with fun fittings and hot hues to create a home for all ages

Photo: Susie Lowe

Read the True Colours article with more stunning photography on pages 202-215, issue 119 or view it online here »

Good looks

Akoya F6731-07, £92.00 per metre, Osborne & Little

Waverley chair, £658, Darlings of Chelsea

Lucia Round Champagne Silver Mirror, £244, Decorative Mirrors Online

Island Hibiscus No 124, £23 for 1L Perfect Matt Emulsion Paint, Designers Guild

Top trends

Maui oak deckchair with leaf print sling, £80, Habitat

Pegboard Organiser in Grey, from £30, Block Design (stockists include Black by Design)

BonBon side table, from around £1,271, Verreum

Ogilvy Swing Arm Wall Lamp, Matt Black and Antique Brass, £59, Made.com

Summer style

Pineapple Decoration in Gold, £45, Bloomingville (stockists include Out There Interiors)

Sasha turquoise velvet tassel cushion, £35, Ragged Rose

Massaro table lamp, £745, Eichholtz (stockists include Sweetpea & Willow)

Imperial Sofa, £1,885, The French Bedroom Co

Related Posts